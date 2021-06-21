Menu
2018 Audi TT

57,326 KM

Details Description

$61,689

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

RS 2.5T quattro 7sp S tronic Cpe

RS 2.5T quattro 7sp S tronic Cpe

Location

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

57,326KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7439411
  • Stock #: P4943
  • VIN: WUACSAFV5J1900598

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 57,326 KM

Vehicle Description

Fast as lightning and just as striking, the 2018 Audi TT RS has redefined what it means to be a sports car. Delivering race-car performance from its 5-cylinder engine, the only thing faster will be your heartbeat. No matter if you are speed though the backroads or taking the HWY1 home in busy rush hour traffic, the TT RS will do what you want and much more. The 2.5L unique L5 engine pushes out 400HP, perfectly mated to a 7-Speed duel clutch transmission for maximum performance! You’ll be surprise as to how similar the exhaust note is to the legendary V10 in the Audi R8. Come take this TT RS in fantastic condition for a test drive TODAY and fall in love! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

