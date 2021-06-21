+ taxes & licensing
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
Fast as lightning and just as striking, the 2018 Audi TT RS has redefined what it means to be a sports car. Delivering race-car performance from its 5-cylinder engine, the only thing faster will be your heartbeat. No matter if you are speed though the backroads or taking the HWY1 home in busy rush hour traffic, the TT RS will do what you want and much more. The 2.5L unique L5 engine pushes out 400HP, perfectly mated to a 7-Speed duel clutch transmission for maximum performance! You’ll be surprise as to how similar the exhaust note is to the legendary V10 in the Audi R8. Come take this TT RS in fantastic condition for a test drive TODAY and fall in love! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!
