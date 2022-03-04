Menu
2018 Audi TT

40,000 KM

Details

$53,467

+ tax & licensing
$53,467

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2018 Audi TT

2018 Audi TT

2.0T qtro 6sp S tronic Cpe

2018 Audi TT

2.0T qtro 6sp S tronic Cpe

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$53,467

+ taxes & licensing

40,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8480877
  • Stock #: ET5548
  • VIN: TRUC5AFV9J1014620

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ibis White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # ET5548
  • Mileage 40,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KILOMETERS! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

NAVIGATION PACKAGE
FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
S Line Sport Package
Led Headlights
Driver Comfort Package
Bang & Olufsen Sound System w/12 Speakers (680W)

