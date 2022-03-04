$53,467+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$53,467
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Audi
604-293-2834
2018 Audi TT
2.0T qtro 6sp S tronic Cpe
Location
Location
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
40,000KM
Used
40,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8480877
- Stock #: ET5548
- VIN: TRUC5AFV9J1014620
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ibis White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # ET5548
- Mileage 40,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KILOMETERS! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
Vehicle Features
NAVIGATION PACKAGE
FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
S Line Sport Package
Led Headlights
Driver Comfort Package
Bang & Olufsen Sound System w/12 Speakers (680W)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4