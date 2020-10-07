Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Black Royal 14 Foot Tandem Axle

0 KM

Details Description Features

$5,870

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,870

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2018 Black Royal 14 Foot Tandem Axle

2018 Black Royal 14 Foot Tandem Axle

Cargo Trailer

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Black Royal 14 Foot Tandem Axle

Cargo Trailer

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 6114705
  2. 6114705
  3. 6114705
  4. 6114705
  5. 6114705
  6. 6114705
  7. 6114705
  8. 6114705
  9. 6114705
  10. 6114705
  11. 6114705
  12. 6114705
  13. 6114705
  14. 6114705
  15. 6114705
  16. 6114705
  17. 6114705
  18. 6114705
  19. 6114705
  20. 6114705
  21. 6114705
  22. 6114705
Contact Seller

$5,870

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6114705
  • Stock #: BC0031433
  • VIN: 2S9FL3369J1040819

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Trailer
  • Stock # BC0031433
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Black Royal 14 Foot Tandem Axle Cargo Trailer, 2 door, black exterior. Dimensions: 14 Feet long by 7 Feet wide. $5,870.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $6,170.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Steel Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

2013 Mercedes-Benz S...
 168,966 KM
$28,510 + tax & lic
2016 Smart fortwo El...
 41,326 KM
$9,250 + tax & lic
2011 Forest River Gr...
 0 KM
$9,900 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory