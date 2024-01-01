$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 BMW 328
d xDrive Sedan
2018 BMW 328
d xDrive Sedan
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
81,200KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WBA8F1C55JAE97461
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 81,200 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From OpenRoad Audi
2015 Audi Q3 2.0T Progressiv quattro 6sp Tiptronic 9,350 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class 4MATIC SUV 55,600 KM $CALL + tax & lic
1990 Volvo XC90 T6 AWD Inscription (6-Seat) 75,600 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Audi
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
Call Dealer
604-293-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Audi
604-293-2834
2018 BMW 328