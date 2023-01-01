Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 BMW 330i

65,250 KM

Details Description

$29,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,989

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2018 BMW 330i

2018 BMW 330i

xDrive Sedan

Watch This Vehicle

2018 BMW 330i

xDrive Sedan

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 9975974
  2. 9975974
  3. 9975974
  4. 9975974
  5. 9975974
  6. 9975974
  7. 9975974
  8. 9975974
  9. 9975974
  10. 9975974
  11. 9975974
  12. 9975974
  13. 9975974
  14. 9975974
  15. 9975974
  16. 9975974
  17. 9975974
  18. 9975974
  19. 9975974
  20. 9975974
  21. 9975974
  22. 9975974
  23. 9975974
  24. 9975974
  25. 9975974
Contact Seller

$29,989

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
65,250KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9975974
  • Stock #: 8UTNA12597
  • VIN: WBA8D9C54JA012597

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier Silver Met
  • Interior Colour Black Leatherette
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA12597
  • Mileage 65,250 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2014 Mercedes-Benz E...
 158,350 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2018 BMW 330i xDrive...
 65,250 KM
$29,989 + tax & lic
2019 Audi Q5 2.0T Pr...
 35,650 KM
$39,989 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory