2018 BMW 330i
xDrive Sedan
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
65,250KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9975974
- Stock #: 8UTNA12597
- VIN: WBA8D9C54JA012597
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Glacier Silver Met
- Interior Colour Black Leatherette
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 65,250 KM
Vehicle Description
Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
