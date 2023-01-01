2018 BMW 330i

$29,989 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 5 , 2 5 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9975974

9975974 Stock #: 8UTNA12597

8UTNA12597 VIN: WBA8D9C54JA012597

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Glacier Silver Met

Interior Colour Black Leatherette

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 8UTNA12597

Mileage 65,250 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.