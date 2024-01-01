$36,868+ tax & licensing
2018 BMW 4 Series
440i xDrive Gran Coupe
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$36,868
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA14376
- Mileage 70,600 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2018 BMW 440i xDrive Gran Coupe is a statement of unlimited opportunities and an expression of sheer presence and freedom. From the very first glance, it impresses with its athletic appearance and fascinates with an exciting driving experience. Thanks to its intelligent all-wheel drive system, the BMW xDrive tackles seasonal road conditions with safety and confidence. Fully equipped with navigation, a backup camera with parking sensors, powered leather seats, Bluetooth phone calls, keyless entry and start, a sunroof, and much more! Come take it for a test drive today! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
