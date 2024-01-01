2018 BMW 4 Series

Menu
The 2018 BMW 440i xDrive Gran Coupe is a statement of unlimited opportunities and an expression of sheer presence and freedom. From the very first glance, it impresses with its athletic appearance and fascinates with an exciting driving experience. Thanks to its intelligent all-wheel drive system, the BMW xDrive tackles seasonal road conditions with safety and confidence. Fully equipped with navigation, a backup camera with parking sensors, powered leather seats, Bluetooth phone calls, keyless entry and start, a sunroof, and much more! Come take it for a test drive today! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

70,600 KM

$36,868

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

70,600KM
Used
VIN WBA4J7C52JBH14376

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA14376
  • Mileage 70,600 KM

The 2018 BMW 440i xDrive Gran Coupe is a statement of unlimited opportunities and an expression of sheer presence and freedom. From the very first glance, it impresses with its athletic appearance and fascinates with an exciting driving experience. Thanks to its intelligent all-wheel drive system, the BMW xDrive tackles seasonal road conditions with safety and confidence. Fully equipped with navigation, a backup camera with parking sensors, powered leather seats, Bluetooth phone calls, keyless entry and start, a sunroof, and much more! Come take it for a test drive today! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

