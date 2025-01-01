2018 BMW 4 Series

Menu
106,700 KM

Details Features

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
430i xDrive Coupe

12520537

430i xDrive Coupe

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Used
106,700KM
VIN WBA4W5C57JAE43357

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mineral Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black Dkt Lthr w/Oyster Stitching
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA43357
  • Mileage 106,700 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Storage Compartment Package

Additional Features

Premium Package Enhanced
Mineral Grey Metallic
Black Dakota Leather w/ Oyster Stitching
Smartphone Connectivity Package
Park Assistant (Including 508-Park Distance Control, Front and Rear)

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

