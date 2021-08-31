Menu
2018 BMW i3

47,200 KM

Details Description

$34,689

$34,689

47,200KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8071510
  • Stock #: P5285
  • VIN: WBY7Z2C56JVE65069

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey/Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 47,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

