2018 BMW M3
Sedan
31,200KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8696189
- Stock #: RS63998AA
- VIN: WBS8M9C50J5J79009
- Exterior Colour Mineral White - Wrapped Satin Grey
- Interior Colour Sakhir Orange Extended Merino Lthr
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # RS63998AA
- Mileage 31,200 KM
PREMIUM PACKAGE
M Double Clutch Transmission
Driver Assistance Package
Mineral White Metallic
Smartphone Connectivity Package
Carbon Fibre Trim w/ Black Chrome Highlight
Park Assistant (Including 508-Park Distance Control, Front and Rear)
19inch LT/Aly Wheels, Double Spoke 437M, Black, Perf. Non-RFT
Sakhir Orange Extended Merino Leather w/ ZUP or Z0C
