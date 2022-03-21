2018 BMW M3

$82,888 + taxes & licensing 3 1 , 2 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

RS63998AA VIN: WBS8M9C50J5J79009

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Mineral White - Wrapped Satin Grey

Interior Colour Sakhir Orange Extended Merino Lthr

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 31,200 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features PREMIUM PACKAGE M Double Clutch Transmission Driver Assistance Package Mineral White Metallic Smartphone Connectivity Package Carbon Fibre Trim w/ Black Chrome Highlight Park Assistant (Including 508-Park Distance Control, Front and Rear) 19inch LT/Aly Wheels, Double Spoke 437M, Black, Perf. Non-RFT Sakhir Orange Extended Merino Leather w/ ZUP or Z0C

