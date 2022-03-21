Menu
2018 BMW M3

31,200 KM

Details Features

$82,888

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2018 BMW M3

Sedan

2018 BMW M3

Location

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

31,200KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8696189
  • Stock #: RS63998AA
  • VIN: WBS8M9C50J5J79009

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mineral White - Wrapped Satin Grey
  • Interior Colour Sakhir Orange Extended Merino Lthr
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 31,200 KM

Vehicle Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE
M Double Clutch Transmission
Driver Assistance Package
Mineral White Metallic
Smartphone Connectivity Package
Carbon Fibre Trim w/ Black Chrome Highlight
Park Assistant (Including 508-Park Distance Control, Front and Rear)
19inch LT/Aly Wheels, Double Spoke 437M, Black, Perf. Non-RFT
Sakhir Orange Extended Merino Leather w/ ZUP or Z0C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

