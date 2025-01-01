Menu
Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

2018 BMW M4

62,050 KM

$61,887

+ tax & licensing
2018 BMW M4

Coupe

12109388

2018 BMW M4

Coupe

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$61,887

+ taxes & licensing

Used
62,050KM
VIN WBS4Y9C55JAG66641

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Black Full Merino Lthr
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA66641
  • Mileage 62,050 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Ultimate Package
M Double Clutch Transmission
Carbon Fibre Trim w/ Black Chrome Highlight

2018 BMW M4