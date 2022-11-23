Menu
2018 BMW M5

28,100 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2018 BMW M5

2018 BMW M5

Sedan

2018 BMW M5

Sedan

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

28,100KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9332068
  • Stock #: 8UTNA82909
  • VIN: WBSJF0C52JB282909

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA82909
  • Mileage 28,100 KM

Vehicle Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE
Glass Sunroof
Advanced Driver Assistance Package
Ambient Air Package
M Sport Exhaust System
M Carbon Engine Cover
Aluminum Carbon Trim w/ Dark Chrome Highlight (Offered Until 04.2018)
M Seat Belts
20inch M Lt/Aly Wheel, Double-Spoke 706 M Black, Perf. Non-RFT
Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System w/ ZUP

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

