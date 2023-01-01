Menu
2018 BMW X1

79,250 KM

Details Description

$26,998

+ tax & licensing
$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2018 BMW X1

2018 BMW X1

xDrive28i

2018 BMW X1

xDrive28i

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

79,250KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10149099
  • Stock #: 8UTNA30054
  • VIN: WBXHT3C34J5L30054

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA30054
  • Mileage 79,250 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

