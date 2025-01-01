$28,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 BMW X2
xDrive28i
2018 BMW X2
xDrive28i
Location
Milani Auto Sales
1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
778-893-8434
$28,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
37,500KM
VIN WBXYJ5C33JEF73777
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 37,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Milani Auto Sales
2018 BMW X2 xDrive28i 37,500 KM $28,990 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-350 0 KM $45,990 + tax & lic
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 174,000 KM $23,990 + tax & lic
Email Milani Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Milani Auto Sales
Primary
1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
Call Dealer
778-893-XXXX(click to show)
$28,990
+ taxes & licensing
Milani Auto Sales
778-893-8434
2018 BMW X2