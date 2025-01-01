Menu
Used 2018 BMW X2 xDrive28i for sale in Burnaby, BC

2018 BMW X2

37,500 KM

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
2018 BMW X2

xDrive28i

12303107

2018 BMW X2

xDrive28i

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-893-8434

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
37,500KM
VIN WBXYJ5C33JEF73777

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 37,500 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Climate Control

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

2018 BMW X2