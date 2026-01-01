Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 BMW X2

61,030 KM

Details Features

$23,480

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 BMW X2

xDrive28i

Watch This Vehicle
13488275

2018 BMW X2

xDrive28i

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

  1. 13488275
  2. 13488275
  3. 13488275
  4. 13488275
  5. 13488275
  6. 13488275
  7. 13488275
  8. 13488275
  9. 13488275
  10. 13488275
  11. 13488275
  12. 13488275
  13. 13488275
  14. 13488275
  15. 13488275
  16. 13488275
  17. 13488275
  18. 13488275
  19. 13488275
  20. 13488275
  21. 13488275
  22. 13488275
  23. 13488275
  24. 13488275
Contact Seller

$23,480

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
61,030KM
VIN WBXYJ5C38JEF77193

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 61,030 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Sport Seats

Additional Features

Jet Black
Premium Package Enhanced
Brushed Aluminum Trim w/ Chrome Highlight

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

Used 2019 Honda Insight Hybrid Touring for sale in Burnaby, BC
2019 Honda Insight Hybrid Touring 63,554 KM $24,980 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid N-Line AWD for sale in Burnaby, BC
2025 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid N-Line AWD 40,894 KM $38,980 + tax & lic
Used 2017 RAM 1500 Crew Cab 4x4 ST (140.5
2017 RAM 1500 Crew Cab 4x4 ST (140.5"" WB - 5.7"" Box) 107,085 KM $20,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

Call Dealer

604-525-XXXX

(click to show)

604-525-4667

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,480

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2018 BMW X2