2018 BMW X4

50,950 KM

$41,900

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Audi

M40i

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

50,950KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9650488
  • Stock #: 8UIAB65009
  • VIN: 5UXXW7C52J0W65009

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Saddle Brown Nevada Leather
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UIAB65009
  • Mileage 50,950 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Headlight Washers
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Alpine White
No Charge Scheduled Maintenance 4yr/80k
Speed Limit Info
Fineline Anthracite Trim w/ Chrome Highlight
Saddle Brown Nevada Leather
Smartphone Connectivity Package
19inch Lt/Aly Wheels Double-Spoke 622 M, All-Season Tires

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
