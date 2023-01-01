Menu
Account
Sign In
This Stunning 2018 BMW X5 M just arrived. Beautiful Mugello Red leather interior, Carbon Fiber trim, and Rear Entertainment package. The X5 M is equipped with a high-performance engine to deliver impressive power. The 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, providing substantial horsepower and torque for a sporty driving experience. Fully loaded features include Navigation, rear-view camera, Apple Carplay, heated front seats, rear climate control with heated rear seats, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, heated steering wheel, panoramic sunroof and much more. Dont miss out, book a test drive today! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

2018 BMW X5

28,300 KM

Details Description Features

$63,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 BMW X5

M

Watch This Vehicle

2018 BMW X5

M

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 10784115
  2. 10784115
  3. 10784115
  4. 10784115
  5. 10784115
  6. 10784115
  7. 10784115
  8. 10784115
  9. 10784115
  10. 10784115
  11. 10784115
  12. 10784115
  13. 10784115
  14. 10784115
  15. 10784115
  16. 10784115
  17. 10784115
  18. 10784115
  19. 10784115
  20. 10784115
  21. 10784115
  22. 10784115
  23. 10784115
  24. 10784115
  25. 10784115
  26. 10784115
  27. 10784115
  28. 10784115
  29. 10784115
  30. 10784115
  31. 10784115
Contact Seller

$63,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
28,300KM
Used
VIN 5YMKT6C52J0Y83764

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Donington Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Mugello Red/Black Full Merino Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA83764
  • Mileage 28,300 KM

Vehicle Description

This Stunning 2018 BMW X5 M just arrived. Beautiful Mugello Red leather interior, Carbon Fiber trim, and Rear Entertainment package. The X5 M is equipped with a high-performance engine to deliver impressive power. The 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, providing substantial horsepower and torque for a sporty driving experience. Fully loaded features include Navigation, rear-view camera, Apple Carplay, heated front seats, rear climate control with heated rear seats, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, heated steering wheel, panoramic sunroof and much more. Don't miss out, book a test drive today! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE
Carbon Fibre Trim
No Charge Scheduled Maintenance 4yr/80k
21inch M Lt/Aly Wheels, Double Spoke 612M, Perf. RFT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

Used 2023 Audi S5 Sportback 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2023 Audi S5 Sportback 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic 17,400 KM $72,998 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Audi Q7 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2019 Audi Q7 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic 72,550 KM $43,998 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Audi Q3 45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2020 Audi Q3 45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic 67,500 KM $32,998 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$63,998

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2018 BMW X5