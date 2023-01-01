$63,998+ tax & licensing
2018 BMW X5
M
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$63,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Donington Grey Met
- Interior Colour Mugello Red/Black Full Merino Lthr
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA83764
- Mileage 28,300 KM
Vehicle Description
This Stunning 2018 BMW X5 M just arrived. Beautiful Mugello Red leather interior, Carbon Fiber trim, and Rear Entertainment package. The X5 M is equipped with a high-performance engine to deliver impressive power. The 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, providing substantial horsepower and torque for a sporty driving experience. Fully loaded features include Navigation, rear-view camera, Apple Carplay, heated front seats, rear climate control with heated rear seats, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, heated steering wheel, panoramic sunroof and much more. Don't miss out, book a test drive today! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
