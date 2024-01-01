$31,998+ tax & licensing
2018 BMW X5
xDrive35i
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
122,050KM
Used
VIN 5UXKR0C53J0X93977
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Met
- Interior Colour Black Dkt Lthr
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA93977
- Mileage 122,050 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
2018 BMW X5