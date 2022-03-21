$48,982+ tax & licensing
2018 BMW X5
xDrive35i
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
- Listing ID: 8696117
- Stock #: P5687
- VIN: 5UXKR0C52JL075321
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Met
- Interior Colour Black Dkt Lthr
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 44,500 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2018 BMW X5 is a recent arrival and comes to us with LOW kilometers and accident free. Notable features on this X5 include adaptive xenon headlights, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, Navigation, rear-view camera, rear climate control, heated steering wheel, heated seats, rear window sunshades, and much more. Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned car, a FREE CarProof, 3 day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
