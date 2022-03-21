Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 BMW X5

44,500 KM

Details Description

$48,982

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$48,982

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2018 BMW X5

2018 BMW X5

xDrive35i

Watch This Vehicle

2018 BMW X5

xDrive35i

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 8696117
  2. 8696117
  3. 8696117
  4. 8696117
  5. 8696117
  6. 8696117
  7. 8696117
  8. 8696117
  9. 8696117
  10. 8696117
  11. 8696117
  12. 8696117
  13. 8696117
  14. 8696117
  15. 8696117
  16. 8696117
  17. 8696117
  18. 8696117
  19. 8696117
  20. 8696117
  21. 8696117
  22. 8696117
  23. 8696117
  24. 8696117
  25. 8696117
Contact Seller

$48,982

+ taxes & licensing

44,500KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8696117
  • Stock #: P5687
  • VIN: 5UXKR0C52JL075321

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Met
  • Interior Colour Black Dkt Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5687
  • Mileage 44,500 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2018 BMW X5 is a recent arrival and comes to us with LOW kilometers and accident free. Notable features on this X5 include adaptive xenon headlights, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, Navigation, rear-view camera, rear climate control, heated steering wheel, heated seats, rear window sunshades, and much more. Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned car, a FREE CarProof, 3 day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Pr...
 50,700 KM
$39,610 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota 4Runner ...
 151,950 KM
$39,997 + tax & lic
2021 Tesla Model 3
38,250 KM
$67,252 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory