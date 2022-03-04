$44,999+ tax & licensing
Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC
2018 Buick Enclave
Essence
Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC
4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5
41,463KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8514002
- Stock #: P9-66270
- VIN: 5GAEVAKW5JJ184265
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 41,463 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
