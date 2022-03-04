Menu
2018 Buick Enclave

41,463 KM

Details Features

$44,999

+ tax & licensing
Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

604-291-2266

Contact Seller
Essence

Essence

Location

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

41,463KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: P9-66270
  • VIN: 5GAEVAKW5JJ184265

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 41,463 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

