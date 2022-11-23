Menu
2018 Chevrolet Camaro

82,036 KM

Details

$27,469

+ tax & licensing
$27,469

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Volkswagen

604-210-3364

2018 Chevrolet Camaro

2018 Chevrolet Camaro

Coupe 1LT

2018 Chevrolet Camaro

Coupe 1LT

Location

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

$27,469

+ taxes & licensing

82,036KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9329344
  Stock #: 18UTNB61565
  VIN: 1G1FB1RX0J0161565

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  Interior Colour Cloth - Jet Black
  Body Style Coupe
  Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 18UTNB61565
  Mileage 82,036 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

