2018 Chevrolet Express G4500 21 Passenger Bus With Wheelchair Accessibility,(1 driver 20 passenger) 6.0L V8 OHV 16V FFV GAS engine, 8 cylinders, automatic, RWD, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, grey exterior, vinyl. (Estimated measurements: 27 feet overall length, 9 feet 8 inches overall height, 6 feet 3 inches inside height, 17 feet from back of driver seat to back of the bus. All measurements are considered to be accurate but are not guaranteed.) This listing is a former British Columbia municipality bus, the next purchaser of this will be the second owner. Certification and Decal Valid till July 2025. $21,250.00 plus $375 processing fee, $21,625.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2018 Chevrolet Express

397,605 KM

$21,250

+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Express

G4500 21 Passenger Bus with Wheelchair Accessibility

11931929

2018 Chevrolet Express

G4500 21 Passenger Bus with Wheelchair Accessibility

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$21,250

+ taxes & licensing

Used
397,605KM
VIN 1HA6GUBG0JN007098

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # BC0037320
  • Mileage 397,605 KM

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$21,250

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

