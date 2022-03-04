2018 Chevrolet Spark

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,999 + taxes & licensing 5 1 , 2 6 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pink

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 51,263 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features CVT

