Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC
604-291-2266
2018 Chevrolet Spark
1LT CVT
Location
4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
51,263KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8643548
- Stock #: X2-11261
- VIN: KL8CD6SA5JC461889
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pink
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 51,263 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5