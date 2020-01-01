Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

24,045 KM

Details Description Features

$18,510

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,510

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

7 PASSENGER

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

7 PASSENGER

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 6291297
  2. 6291297
  3. 6291297
  4. 6291297
  5. 6291297
  6. 6291297
  7. 6291297
  8. 6291297
  9. 6291297
  10. 6291297
  11. 6291297
  12. 6291297
  13. 6291297
  14. 6291297
  15. 6291297
  16. 6291297
  17. 6291297
  18. 6291297
  19. 6291297
  20. 6291297
  21. 6291297
  22. 6291297
  23. 6291297
  24. 6291297
  25. 6291297
  26. 6291297
  27. 6291297
  28. 6291297
  29. 6291297
  30. 6291297
  31. 6291297
  32. 6291297
  33. 6291297
  34. 6291297
  35. 6291297
  36. 6291297
  37. 6291297
  38. 6291297
  39. 6291297
  40. 6291297
  41. 6291297
  42. 6291297
  43. 6291297
  44. 6291297
  45. 6291297
  46. 6291297
  47. 6291297
  48. 6291297
  49. 6291297
  50. 6291297
Contact Seller

$18,510

+ taxes & licensing

24,045KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6291297
  • Stock #: BC0033241
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG7JR349646

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 24,045 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan 7 passenger, 3.6L, 6 cylinder, automatic, FWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, steering wheel mounted controls, back-up camera, power windows, grey exterior, black interior, cloth. $18,510.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $18,810.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Automatic Headlights
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Passenger Climate Controls
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

2010 Chevrolet Expre...
 285,646 KM
$9,620 + tax & lic
2016 Smart fortwo Pa...
 57,600 KM
$7,310 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 130,802 KM
$13,580 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory