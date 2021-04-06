+ taxes & licensing
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT, 7 passenger 3.6L, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, FWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, eco mode, backup camera, bluetooth, CD player, auto start, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, black interior, cloth. $13,620.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $13,970.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
