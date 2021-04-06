Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

140,871 KM

Details Description Features

$13,620

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,620

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT 7 Passenger

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT 7 Passenger

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 6893490
  2. 6893490
  3. 6893490
  4. 6893490
  5. 6893490
  6. 6893490
  7. 6893490
  8. 6893490
  9. 6893490
  10. 6893490
  11. 6893490
  12. 6893490
  13. 6893490
  14. 6893490
  15. 6893490
  16. 6893490
  17. 6893490
  18. 6893490
  19. 6893490
  20. 6893490
  21. 6893490
  22. 6893490
  23. 6893490
  24. 6893490
  25. 6893490
  26. 6893490
  27. 6893490
  28. 6893490
  29. 6893490
  30. 6893490
  31. 6893490
  32. 6893490
  33. 6893490
  34. 6893490
  35. 6893490
  36. 6893490
  37. 6893490
  38. 6893490
  39. 6893490
  40. 6893490
  41. 6893490
  42. 6893490
  43. 6893490
  44. 6893490
  45. 6893490
  46. 6893490
  47. 6893490
  48. 6893490
  49. 6893490
  50. 6893490
Contact Seller

$13,620

+ taxes & licensing

140,871KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6893490
  • Stock #: BC0033686
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG7JR331955

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 140,871 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT, 7 passenger 3.6L, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, FWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, eco mode, backup camera, bluetooth, CD player, auto start, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, black interior, cloth. $13,620.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $13,970.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Automatic Headlights
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Third Row Removable Seat
Remote Ignition
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

2017 Nissan Rogue S ...
 93,091 KM
$16,930 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Tucson ...
 17,969 KM
$25,250 + tax & lic
2015 GMC Savana G350...
 204,620 KM
$16,930 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory