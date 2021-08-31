Menu
2018 Dodge Journey

30,600 KM

Details Description

$27,195

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

SXT AWD

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

30,600KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7815978
  • Stock #: SQ51292AAA
  • VIN: 3C4PDDCG6JT167499

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 30,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Spacious, comfortable and easy to drive, the 2018 Dodge Journey is great choice for a small-to-midsize crossover SUV. It is powered by a 3.6-liter six-cylinder that produces 283 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. Features included are full power accessories, keyless entry and start, remote start, AC, cruise control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Bluetooth connectivity, a CD player, auxiliary audio jack, back up camera, and much more! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

