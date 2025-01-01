Menu
Account
Sign In
2018 Ford E-450 XL Super Duty 16 Foot Cube Van, 6.2L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. 16 foot long, 7 foot 8 wide, 6 foot 8 high. Certification and decal valid until May 2026. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $40,580.00 plus $375 processing fee, $40,955.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2018 Ford E450

111,524 KM

Details Description Features

$40,580

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Ford E450

XL Super Duty 16 Foot Cube Van

Watch This Vehicle
12732912

2018 Ford E450

XL Super Duty 16 Foot Cube Van

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 12732912
  2. 12732912
  3. 12732912
  4. 12732912
  5. 12732912
  6. 12732912
  7. 12732912
  8. 12732912
  9. 12732912
  10. 12732912
  11. 12732912
  12. 12732912
  13. 12732912
  14. 12732912
  15. 12732912
  16. 12732912
  17. 12732912
  18. 12732912
  19. 12732912
  20. 12732912
  21. 12732912
  22. 12732912
  23. 12732912
  24. 12732912
  25. 12732912
  26. 12732912
  27. 12732912
  28. 12732912
  29. 12732912
  30. 12732912
  31. 12732912
  32. 12732912
  33. 12732912
  34. 12732912
  35. 12732912
  36. 12732912
  37. 12732912
  38. 12732912
  39. 12732912
  40. 12732912
  41. 12732912
  42. 12732912
  43. 12732912
  44. 12732912
  45. 12732912
  46. 12732912
  47. 12732912
  48. 12732912
  49. 12732912
  50. 12732912
  51. 12732912
  52. 12732912
  53. 12732912
  54. 12732912
  55. 12732912
  56. 12732912
  57. 12732912
  58. 12732912
  59. 12732912
Contact Seller

$40,580

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
111,524KM
VIN 1FDWE4F69JDC39700

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 111,524 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Ford E-450 XL Super Duty 16 Foot Cube Van, 6.2L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. 16 foot long, 7 foot 8" wide, 6 foot 8" high. Certification and decal valid until May 2026. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $40,580.00 plus $375 processing fee, $40,955.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Safety

ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Used 2006 Nissan FAIRLADY 350Z Convertible Right hand drive for sale in Burnaby, BC
2006 Nissan FAIRLADY 350Z Convertible Right hand drive 52,748 KM $12,800 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Porsche Carrera 4 JDM Import for sale in Burnaby, BC
2008 Porsche Carrera 4 JDM Import 72,691 KM $52,875 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia Forte GT-Line for sale in Burnaby, BC
2023 Kia Forte GT-Line 52,668 KM $28,850 + tax & lic

Email Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$40,580

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2018 Ford E450