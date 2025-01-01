Menu
Account
Sign In
2018 Ford Econoline E-450 Super Duty Utilimaster Dual Fuel 18-Foot Step Van with Shelving (Gas & Propane), 6.2L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, white exterior, black interior, cloth. Backup camera. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $39,830.00 plus $375 processing fee, $40,205.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2018 Ford Econoline

170,773 KM

Details Description Features

$39,830

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Ford Econoline

E-450 Super Duty Utilimaster Dual Fuel 18-Foot Step Van with Shelving (Gas & Propane)

Watch This Vehicle
12816043

2018 Ford Econoline

E-450 Super Duty Utilimaster Dual Fuel 18-Foot Step Van with Shelving (Gas & Propane)

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 12816043
  2. 12816043
  3. 12816043
  4. 12816043
  5. 12816043
  6. 12816043
  7. 12816043
  8. 12816043
  9. 12816043
  10. 12816043
  11. 12816043
  12. 12816043
  13. 12816043
  14. 12816043
  15. 12816043
  16. 12816043
  17. 12816043
  18. 12816043
  19. 12816043
  20. 12816043
  21. 12816043
  22. 12816043
  23. 12816043
  24. 12816043
  25. 12816043
  26. 12816043
  27. 12816043
  28. 12816043
  29. 12816043
  30. 12816043
  31. 12816043
  32. 12816043
  33. 12816043
  34. 12816043
  35. 12816043
  36. 12816043
  37. 12816043
  38. 12816043
  39. 12816043
  40. 12816043
  41. 12816043
  42. 12816043
  43. 12816043
  44. 12816043
  45. 12816043
  46. 12816043
  47. 12816043
  48. 12816043
  49. 12816043
  50. 12816043
  51. 12816043
Contact Seller

$39,830

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
170,773KM
VIN 1FC3E4K65JDC42011

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 170,773 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Ford Econoline E-450 Super Duty Utilimaster Dual Fuel 18-Foot Step Van with Shelving (Gas & Propane), 6.2L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, white exterior, black interior, cloth. Backup camera. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $39,830.00 plus $375 processing fee, $40,205.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Trip Computer

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Used 2009 Morgan Olson Workhorse W62 16-Foot Mobile Workshop Service Step Van for sale in Burnaby, BC
2009 Morgan Olson Workhorse W62 16-Foot Mobile Workshop Service Step Van 122,524 KM $29,730 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Jayco 265RLSW 26 Foot Travel Trailer With 1 Slide Out for sale in Burnaby, BC
2016 Jayco 265RLSW 26 Foot Travel Trailer With 1 Slide Out 0 $12,500 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Ford F-550 SUPER DUTY Lariat SuperCrew 4x4 Powerstroke Diesel Service Truck with Crane & Welder for sale in Burnaby, BC
2024 Ford F-550 SUPER DUTY Lariat SuperCrew 4x4 Powerstroke Diesel Service Truck with Crane & Welder 3,100 KM $248,810 + tax & lic

Email Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,830

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2018 Ford Econoline