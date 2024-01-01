Menu
<div>Very Clean Ecco Sport , super clean  great option package . inc allows , heated seats , fresh new car dealer trade . call for a appointment to view or call for pre approval </div>

2018 Ford EcoSport

32,000 KM

$18,990

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford EcoSport

SE

2018 Ford EcoSport

SE

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-893-8434

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

32,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN MAJ3P1TE7JC232459

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 32,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Very Clean Ecco Sport , super clean  great option package . inc allows , heated seats , fresh new car dealer trade . call for a appointment to view or call for pre approval 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Milani Auto Sales

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-893-XXXX

778-893-8434

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Milani Auto Sales

778-893-8434

2018 Ford EcoSport