2018 Ford F-150

76,200 KM

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150

4x4 - Supercrew XLT - 145 WB

12216699

2018 Ford F-150

4x4 - Supercrew XLT - 145 WB

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
76,200KM
VIN 1FTEW1E5XJFE12357

  Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  Interior Colour Sport Cloth 40/Console/40 Front-Seat - Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # 8UTNA12357
  • Mileage 76,200 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-XXXX

604-293-2834

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2018 Ford F-150