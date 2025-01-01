$34,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
4x4 - Supercrew XLT - 145 WB
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
Used
76,200KM
VIN 1FTEW1E5XJFE12357
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
- Interior Colour Sport Cloth 40/Console/40 Front-Seat - Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA12357
- Mileage 76,200 KM
2018 Ford F-150