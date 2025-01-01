Menu
2018 Ford F-150 Lariat SuperCrew Short Box 4WD, 3.5L, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, black interior, leather, power seats, heated seats, cooled seats, navigation, backup camera, moonroof, bluetooth, push button start, power adjustable pedals. $26,800.00 plus $375 processing fee, $27,175.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2018 Ford F-150

186,562 KM

Details Description Features

$26,800

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150

Lariat SuperCrew Short Box 4WD

12283983

2018 Ford F-150

Lariat SuperCrew Short Box 4WD

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$26,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
186,562KM
VIN 1FTEW1EG3JKD62684

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 186,562 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Additional Features

Running Board
Driver Power Seat
Telescopic steering column
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

$26,800

+ taxes & licensing

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2018 Ford F-150