$39,998+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Ford F-150
4x4 - Supercrew XLT - 157 WB
2018 Ford F-150
4x4 - Supercrew XLT - 157 WB
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$39,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
39,150KM
VIN 1FTEW1EG9JKE10897
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magma
- Interior Colour Cloth 40/20/40 Front-Seat w/Folding Armrest - Medi
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UBPA10897
- Mileage 39,150 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION
Mechanical
Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
Additional Features
Luxury
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
Tailgate Step with Tailgate Lift Assist
V6 3.5L Ecoboost (99g) - Gas
MAGMA
Cloth 40/20/40 Front-Seat w/Folding Armrest - Medium Earth Grey
3.73 Electronic Locking (w/ 55A or 622)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Audi
2022 BMW 530 e xDrive Sedan 60,150 KM $50,999 + tax & lic
2019 Audi Q5 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic 52,150 KM $30,999 + tax & lic
2019 Audi Q5 2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic 46,300 KM $36,999 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Audi
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
Call Dealer
604-293-XXXX(click to show)
$39,998
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Audi
604-293-2834
2018 Ford F-150