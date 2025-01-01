Menu
2018 Ford F-150

39,150 KM

Details Features

$39,998

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford F-150

4x4 - Supercrew XLT - 157 WB

12667821

2018 Ford F-150

4x4 - Supercrew XLT - 157 WB

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$39,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
39,150KM
VIN 1FTEW1EG9JKE10897

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magma
  • Interior Colour Cloth 40/20/40 Front-Seat w/Folding Armrest - Medi
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBPA10897
  • Mileage 39,150 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION

Mechanical

Integrated Trailer Brake Controller

Additional Features

Luxury
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
Tailgate Step with Tailgate Lift Assist
V6 3.5L Ecoboost (99g) - Gas
MAGMA
Cloth 40/20/40 Front-Seat w/Folding Armrest - Medium Earth Grey
3.73 Electronic Locking (w/ 55A or 622)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

