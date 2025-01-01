Menu
2018 Ford F-150 XL Regular Cab 6.5-ft Box 2WD, 3.3L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $21,520.00 plus $375 processing fee, $21,895.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option.

2018 Ford F-150

131,207 KM

$21,520

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford F-150

XL Regular Cab 6.5-ft Box 2WD

12870674

2018 Ford F-150

XL Regular Cab 6.5-ft Box 2WD

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

Contact Seller

$21,520

+ taxes & licensing

Used
131,207KM
VIN 1FTMF1CB4JKE42093

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 131,207 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Ford F-150 XL Regular Cab 6.5-ft Box 2WD, 3.3L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $21,520.00 plus $375 processing fee, $21,895.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Email Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

$21,520

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2018 Ford F-150