$25,580.00 plus $375 processing fee, $25,955.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

2018 Ford F-150

177,598 KM

$25,580

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford F-150

XLT Crew Cab 5.5-ft 4x4

12902342

2018 Ford F-150

XLT Crew Cab 5.5-ft 4x4

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$25,580

+ taxes & licensing

Used
177,598KM
VIN 1FTEW1EB1JKD39800

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 177,598 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Ford F-150 XLT Crew Cab 5.5-ft 4x4, 3.3L, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, grey exterior, grey interior, cloth. Tow hitch receiver, pickup truck bedliner, backup camera. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $25,580.00 plus $375 processing fee, $25,955.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Additional Features

Heated Exterior Mirror
4WD/AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$25,580

