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2018 Ford F-150

143,500 KM

Details Features

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
14144023

2018 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Auto BC Financing

1530 Boundary Rd, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-770-4315

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Contact Seller

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
143,500KM
VIN 1FTEW1EG4JFC32146

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 143,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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1530 Boundary Rd, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

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778-770-XXXX

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778-770-4315

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$23,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto BC Financing

778-770-4315

2018 Ford F-150