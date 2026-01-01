$23,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Ford F-150
XLT
2018 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Auto BC Financing
1530 Boundary Rd, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
778-770-4315
$23,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
143,500KM
VIN 1FTEW1EG4JFC32146
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 143,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto BC Financing
2016 Ford F-150 4WD SUPERCREW 145" LARIAT 271,823 KM $16,990 + tax & lic
2017 Jaguar F-PACE AWD 4dr S 114,083 KM $21,998 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Escape Titanium 4WD 107,923 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Auto BC Financing
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto BC Financing
1530 Boundary Rd, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
Call Dealer
778-770-XXXX(click to show)
$23,990
+ taxes & licensing>
Auto BC Financing
778-770-4315
2018 Ford F-150