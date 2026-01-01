$30,830+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
XLT 4x4 Supercab Pickup
2018 Ford F-150
XLT 4x4 Supercab Pickup
Location
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$30,830
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 73,276 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2018 Ford F-150 XLT is powered by a 3.5L V6 paired with an automatic transmission and four-wheel drive, offering a capable full-size pickup platform for towing, hauling, and everyday driving. Equipped with a trailer hitch receiver, integrated trailer brake controller, trailer backup assist, and electronic locking differential, this truck is well suited for towing and recreational use.
Additional features include Eco Mode, automatic start-stop technology, Bluetooth connectivity, AM/FM radio, cruise control, automatic headlights, electric parking brake, air conditioning and heat, and power windows, power door locks, and power mirrors. Finished in white with a gray cloth interior, this F-150 XLT provides a practical combination of capability, comfort, and modern convenience features. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $30,830.00 plus $375 processing fee, $31,205.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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