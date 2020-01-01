Menu
2018 Ford F-150

33,800 KM

Details

$395

+ tax & licensing
$395

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

4x4 - Supercrew Lariat - 145 WB

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$395

+ taxes & licensing

33,800KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6274515
  • Stock #: RSQ86524AA
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E16JFD72019

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 33,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Why buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary? Our OpenRoad Certified Program includes; a 150-Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and complimentary Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

