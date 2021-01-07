Menu
2018 Ford F-150

99,646 KM

$27,000

+ tax & licensing
Repo.com

604-522-7376

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCab 6.5-ft. 4WD EcoBoost

2018 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCab 6.5-ft. 4WD EcoBoost

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

99,646KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 99,646 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCab 6.5-ft. 4WD EcoBoost, 3.3L, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, backup camera power door locks, power windows, white exterior, gray interior, cloth. $27,000.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $27,350.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
AM/FM Radio
Alloy Wheels
Run flat tires
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
4WD/AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

