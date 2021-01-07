+ taxes & licensing
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCab 6.5-ft. 4WD EcoBoost, 3.3L, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, backup camera power door locks, power windows, white exterior, gray interior, cloth. $27,000.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $27,350.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
