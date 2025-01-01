Menu
2018 Ford F-450 SD 12 Foot Flat Deck 4WD, 6.7L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. $49,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $50,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option.

2018 Ford F-450

187,447 KM

$49,810

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-450

SD 12 Foot Flat Deck 4WD

12058657

2018 Ford F-450

SD 12 Foot Flat Deck 4WD

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$49,810

+ taxes & licensing

Used
187,447KM
VIN 1FD0W4HT3JEC30510

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 187,447 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Additional Features

Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$49,810

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2018 Ford F-450