2018 Ford Flex

$32,900 + taxes & licensing 7 4 , 1 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8192667

8192667 Stock #: P5333A

P5333A VIN: 2FMHK6D86JBA00225

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # P5333A

Mileage 74,100 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.