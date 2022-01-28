Menu
2018 Ford Flex

74,100 KM

Details Description

$32,900

+ tax & licensing
$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2018 Ford Flex

2018 Ford Flex

Limited - AWD

2018 Ford Flex

Limited - AWD

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

74,100KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8192667
  • Stock #: P5333A
  • VIN: 2FMHK6D86JBA00225

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5333A
  • Mileage 74,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

