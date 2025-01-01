Menu
<p>Get ready to feel the thrill of the open road with this stunning 2018 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Coupe. This sleek and stylish ride has all the power and performance you crave, with a responsive engine and a thrilling rear-wheel drive system. With its iconic Mustang design and sporty features, youll turn heads wherever you go.</p><p>This well-maintained Mustang has only 67,000 km on the odometer and comes equipped with a variety of comfort and convenience features. From keyless entry and start to a leather-wrapped steering wheel, youll enjoy every minute behind the wheel. Whether youre cruising down the highway or navigating city streets, this Mustang is sure to impress.</p><p>Visit Milani Auto Sales today to experience this incredible machine firsthand. Here are five features that will make your driving experience exhilarating:</p><ul><li><strong>Rear-wheel drive:</strong> Experience the classic Mustang feel with the power and control of rear-wheel drive.</li><li><strong>EcoBoost engine:</strong> Get impressive fuel efficiency without sacrificing power.</li><li><strong>Leather-wrapped steering wheel:</strong> Enjoy a luxurious and comfortable grip as you navigate the roads.</li><li><strong>Keyless entry and start:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of unlocking and starting your car without fumbling for your keys.</li><li><strong>Back-up camera:</strong> Drive with confidence and peace of mind with the added safety of a rear-view camera.</li></ul>

2018 Ford Mustang

67,000 KM

$19,900

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost

2018 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-893-8434

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
67,000KM
VIN 1FA6P8TH4J5168935

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 67,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Milani Auto Sales

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Milani Auto Sales

778-893-8434

2018 Ford Mustang