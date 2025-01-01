$19,900+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Mustang
EcoBoost
Location
Milani Auto Sales
1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
778-893-8434
$19,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 67,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to feel the thrill of the open road with this stunning 2018 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Coupe. This sleek and stylish ride has all the power and performance you crave, with a responsive engine and a thrilling rear-wheel drive system. With its iconic Mustang design and sporty features, you'll turn heads wherever you go.
This well-maintained Mustang has only 67,000 km on the odometer and comes equipped with a variety of comfort and convenience features. From keyless entry and start to a leather-wrapped steering wheel, you'll enjoy every minute behind the wheel. Whether you're cruising down the highway or navigating city streets, this Mustang is sure to impress.
Visit Milani Auto Sales today to experience this incredible machine firsthand. Here are five features that will make your driving experience exhilarating:
- Rear-wheel drive: Experience the classic Mustang feel with the power and control of rear-wheel drive.
- EcoBoost engine: Get impressive fuel efficiency without sacrificing power.
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel: Enjoy a luxurious and comfortable grip as you navigate the roads.
- Keyless entry and start: Enjoy the convenience of unlocking and starting your car without fumbling for your keys.
- Back-up camera: Drive with confidence and peace of mind with the added safety of a rear-view camera.
