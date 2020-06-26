+ taxes & licensing
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
2018 Ford Thor Ace 30.3 Foot Motorhome with 2 Slides, 6.8L, 10 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, sleeps 8, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, backup camera, usb, aux, queen size rear island bedroom with rear radio and TV, power drop down overhead bed over the front two seats, power pop up TV in living area, dual roof air-conditioning, automatic levelling, adjustable foot pedals, fog lights, auxiliary port, portable bbq, portable fire place, folding table , folding chair, 3 Tv including 1 outside tv, outdoor sink and mini fridge kitchen, outside shower, cummins, generator, power awning, propane stove, microwave, double fridge, double freezer, outside fridge, water heater, tan exterior, tan interior, leather. $89,750.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $90,050.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
