$89,750

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2018 Ford Thor Ace 30.3

Motorhome with 2 Slides

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$89,750

+ taxes & licensing

  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5301815
  • Stock #: BC0032720
  • VIN: 1F65F5DY4J0A13520
Exterior Colour
Tan
Interior Colour
Tan
Body Style
RV
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
10-cylinder
Doors
2-door

2018 Ford Thor Ace 30.3 Foot Motorhome with 2 Slides, 6.8L, 10 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, sleeps 8, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, backup camera, usb, aux, queen size rear island bedroom with rear radio and TV, power drop down overhead bed over the front two seats, power pop up TV in living area, dual roof air-conditioning, automatic levelling, adjustable foot pedals, fog lights, auxiliary port, portable bbq, portable fire place, folding table , folding chair, 3 Tv including 1 outside tv, outdoor sink and mini fridge kitchen, outside shower, cummins, generator, power awning, propane stove, microwave, double fridge, double freezer, outside fridge, water heater, tan exterior, tan interior, leather. $89,750.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $90,050.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
  • Driver Airbag
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • tilt steering
  • Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Limited Slip Differential
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Additional Features
  • adjustable foot pedals
  • Locking Differential
  • Leather Seat
  • Front side airbag
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
  • Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

