2018 Ford Transit T-350 HD Cube Van With Rear Shelvings, 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V engine, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. $28,210.00 plus $375 processing fee, $28,585.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2018 Ford Transit

168,315 KM

$28,210

+ tax & licensing
Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

Used
168,315KM
VIN 1FDBF8PM3JKB12064

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 168,315 KM

2018 Ford Transit T-350 HD Cube Van With Rear Shelvings, 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V engine, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. $28,210.00 plus $375 processing fee, $28,585.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Front side airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

