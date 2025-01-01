Menu
$21,250.00 plus $375 processing fee, $21,625.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

2018 Ford Transit

247,433 KM

Details Description Features

$21,250

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Transit

250 Van Low Roof Cargo Van 130-inch WheelBase

12263470

2018 Ford Transit

250 Van Low Roof Cargo Van 130-inch WheelBase

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$21,250

+ taxes & licensing

Used
247,433KM
VIN 1FTYR1YM7JKA90713

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 247,433 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Ford Transit 250 Van Low Roof Cargo Van 130-inch WheelBase, 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V engine, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior. $21,250.00 plus $375 processing fee, $21,625.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Driver Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Additional Features

Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-XXXX

604-522-7376

$21,250

+ taxes & licensing

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2018 Ford Transit