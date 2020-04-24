Menu
2018 Ford Transit

350 Van High Roof 148-in. WB Camper Van Motor Home Diesel

2018 Ford Transit

350 Van High Roof 148-in. WB Camper Van Motor Home Diesel

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$68,450

+ taxes & licensing

  • 23,302KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4932696
  • Stock #: BC0032586
  • VIN: 1FTBW3XV8JKA39855
Exterior Colour
Beige
Interior Colour
Beige
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

2018 Ford Transit 350 Van High Roof 148-in. WB Camper Van Class B Motor Home, 3.2L L5 DIESEL engine, automatic, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, navigation, bluetooth, back up camera, sleeps 2, microwave, 2 burner stove top, sink, bathroom with shower, sink and toilet, solar panel (30 amp power watt rating), Cummins generator, power awning, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, 12 volt in, usb in, beige exterior, beige interior, leather. (rbt) $68,450.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $68,750.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch Receiver
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
  • Front side airbag
  • Side Head Curtain Airbag
  • Heated Exterior Mirror
  • Navigation Aid
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
  • Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

