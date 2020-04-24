6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
2018 Ford Transit 350 Van High Roof 148-in. WB Camper Van Class B Motor Home, 3.2L L5 DIESEL engine, automatic, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, navigation, bluetooth, back up camera, sleeps 2, microwave, 2 burner stove top, sink, bathroom with shower, sink and toilet, solar panel (30 amp power watt rating), Cummins generator, power awning, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, 12 volt in, usb in, beige exterior, beige interior, leather. (rbt) $68,450.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $68,750.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
