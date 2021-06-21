+ taxes & licensing
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
2018 Forest River Salem Cruise Travel Trailer Withwith 1 Slide Out, 2 door, outside shower, sleeps 6 air conditioning. power awning, sleeps 6. Kitchen: Double sink, microwave, 3 burner stove, oven, range, fridge, freezer. Living area: dining table and bench, couch. Bathroom: sink, vanity, tub shower, toilet. Bedroom: Queen size bed, closets. Silver exterior, grey interior, vinyl. (Total Overall length is 30 feet) $23,750.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $24,100.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
