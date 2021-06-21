Menu
2018 Forest River Salem

0 KM

Details Description

$23,750

+ tax & licensing
$23,750

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2018 Forest River Salem

2018 Forest River Salem

Cruise T263BXL 26 foot Travel Trailer One Slide out ( Sleeps 6)

2018 Forest River Salem

Cruise T263BXL 26 foot Travel Trailer One Slide out ( Sleeps 6)

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$23,750

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 7405370
  • Stock #: BC0034034
  • VIN: 4X4TSMB24JT112470

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Travel Trailer
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Forest River Salem Cruise Travel Trailer Withwith 1 Slide Out, 2 door, outside shower, sleeps 6 air conditioning. power awning, sleeps 6. Kitchen: Double sink, microwave, 3 burner stove, oven, range, fridge, freezer. Living area: dining table and bench, couch. Bathroom: sink, vanity, tub shower, toilet. Bedroom: Queen size bed, closets. Silver exterior, grey interior, vinyl. (Total Overall length is 30 feet) $23,750.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $24,100.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

