This 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 Double Cab 4x4 is a full-size pickup powered by a 4.3L V6 engine paired with an automatic transmission and four-wheel drive, configured for light-duty commercial and fleet use. It is equipped with a pickup bed fitted with a canopy featuring side windows and a bed liner, providing enclosed rear cargo space suitable for tools, equipment, or materials. Additional equipment includes a traffic control panel, backup camera, cruise control, tow mode, running boards, and power windows, door locks, and mirrors. The interior features air conditioning and heat along with an AM/FM radio with Bluetooth connectivity. Finished in white with a grey cloth interior, this Sierra offers a practical combination of cab space, cargo versatility, and everyday usability. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $30,720.00 plus $375 processing fee, $31,095.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option.

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

51,846 KM

$30,720

+ taxes & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Double Cab 4x4 Pickup with Canopy

13507020

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Double Cab 4x4 Pickup with Canopy

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

Used
51,846KM
VIN 1GTV2LEH8JZ260773

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 51,846 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 Double Cab 4x4 is a full-size pickup powered by a 4.3L V6 engine paired with an automatic transmission and four-wheel drive, configured for light-duty commercial and fleet use. It is equipped with a pickup bed fitted with a canopy featuring side windows and a bed liner, providing enclosed rear cargo space suitable for tools, equipment, or materials. Additional equipment includes a traffic control panel, backup camera, cruise control, tow mode, running boards, and power windows, door locks, and mirrors. The interior features air conditioning and heat along with an AM/FM radio with Bluetooth connectivity. Finished in white with a grey cloth interior, this Sierra offers a practical combination of cab space, cargo versatility, and everyday usability. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $30,720.00 plus $375 processing fee, $31,095.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Running Board
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Pickup Truck Bed Liner

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2018 GMC Sierra 1500