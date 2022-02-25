Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 GMC Sierra 3500

122,441 KM

Details Description Features

$59,550

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$59,550

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2018 GMC Sierra 3500

2018 GMC Sierra 3500

HD SLE Crew Cab 4WD 8 Foot Flat Deck Dually

Watch This Vehicle

2018 GMC Sierra 3500

HD SLE Crew Cab 4WD 8 Foot Flat Deck Dually

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 8406552
  2. 8406552
  3. 8406552
  4. 8406552
  5. 8406552
  6. 8406552
  7. 8406552
  8. 8406552
  9. 8406552
  10. 8406552
  11. 8406552
  12. 8406552
  13. 8406552
  14. 8406552
  15. 8406552
  16. 8406552
  17. 8406552
  18. 8406552
  19. 8406552
  20. 8406552
  21. 8406552
  22. 8406552
  23. 8406552
  24. 8406552
  25. 8406552
  26. 8406552
  27. 8406552
  28. 8406552
  29. 8406552
  30. 8406552
  31. 8406552
  32. 8406552
  33. 8406552
  34. 8406552
  35. 8406552
  36. 8406552
  37. 8406552
  38. 8406552
  39. 8406552
  40. 8406552
  41. 8406552
  42. 8406552
  43. 8406552
  44. 8406552
  45. 8406552
  46. 8406552
  47. 8406552
  48. 8406552
  49. 8406552
  50. 8406552
Contact Seller

$59,550

+ taxes & licensing

122,441KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8406552
  • Stock #: BC0034772
  • VIN: 1GD42WCG8JF232699

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 122,441 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE Crew Cab 4WD, Dually 6.0L V8 OHV 16V FFV engine, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, touch screen display, steering wheel controls, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, 8 foot Hillsboro flat deck, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Certificate and Decal Valid to March 2023 $59,550.00 plus $350 processing fee, $59,900.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
High intensity discharge headlights
Locking Differential
Tow Hitch Receiver
Run flat tires
Heated Exterior Mirror
Navigation Aid
Vehicle Stability Control System
Towing Preparation Package
4WD/AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

2016 RAM 1500 SLT QU...
 257,254 KM
$12,000 + tax & lic
2019 Subaru Impreza ...
 30,548 KM
$27,750 + tax & lic
2002 Kenworth T300 1...
 398,376 KM
$17,000 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory