2018 GMC Sierra 3500
HD SLE Crew Cab 4WD 8 Foot Flat Deck Dually
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
- Listing ID: 8406552
- Stock #: BC0034772
- VIN: 1GD42WCG8JF232699
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 122,441 KM
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE Crew Cab 4WD, Dually 6.0L V8 OHV 16V FFV engine, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, touch screen display, steering wheel controls, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, 8 foot Hillsboro flat deck, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Certificate and Decal Valid to March 2023 $59,550.00 plus $350 processing fee, $59,900.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
