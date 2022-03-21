Menu
2018 GMC Terrain

104,362 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

604-291-2266

2018 GMC Terrain

2018 GMC Terrain

SLT

2018 GMC Terrain

SLT

Location

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

604-291-2266

  7. 8700914
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

104,362KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8700914
  • Stock #: 72-93251
  • VIN: 3GKALVEX7JL175594

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 104,362 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

