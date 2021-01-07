Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Grand Design Recreational 26 Foot

0 KM

Details Description Features

$31,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,800

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2018 Grand Design Recreational 26 Foot

2018 Grand Design Recreational 26 Foot

Travel Trailer With 1 slide

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Grand Design Recreational 26 Foot

Travel Trailer With 1 slide

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 6557917
  2. 6557917
  3. 6557917
  4. 6557917
  5. 6557917
  6. 6557917
  7. 6557917
  8. 6557917
  9. 6557917
  10. 6557917
  11. 6557917
  12. 6557917
  13. 6557917
  14. 6557917
  15. 6557917
  16. 6557917
  17. 6557917
  18. 6557917
  19. 6557917
  20. 6557917
  21. 6557917
  22. 6557917
  23. 6557917
  24. 6557917
  25. 6557917
  26. 6557917
  27. 6557917
  28. 6557917
  29. 6557917
  30. 6557917
  31. 6557917
  32. 6557917
  33. 6557917
  34. 6557917
  35. 6557917
  36. 6557917
  37. 6557917
  38. 6557917
  39. 6557917
  40. 6557917
  41. 6557917
  42. 6557917
  43. 6557917
  44. 6557917
  45. 6557917
  46. 6557917
  47. 6557917
  48. 6557917
  49. 6557917
  50. 6557917
Contact Seller

$31,800

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6557917
  • Stock #: BC0033500
  • VIN: 573TE3022J6606795

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Travel Trailer
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Grand Design Recreational 26 footTravel Trailer With 1 slide out, 2 Heated Massage Chairs , 1 door, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, sleeps 6, 2 massage heated chairs, dual usb, fridge, freezer, microwave, single kitchen sink, power awning, heat, air conditioning, oven, 3 stove top burners, Flat Screen TV and stereo, bathroom: sink, toilet, shower, led lights, white exterior, brown interior, cloth. $31,800.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $32,150.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steel Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

2014 Jeep Wrangler U...
 129,138 KM
$26,540 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Altima 2...
 121,066 KM
$13,760 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Escape SE ...
 174,684 KM
$6,420 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory