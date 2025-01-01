Menu
2018 Hino 195 20-Foot Diesel Cube Van with Power Lift Gate, 5.1L, 4 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, air conditioning, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Dimensions: 20 Foot Long, 8 Foot Wide, 7 Foot 8 Inches High. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $59,720.00 plus $375 processing fee, $60,095.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option.

2018 Hino 195

127,147 KM

$59,720

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Hino 195

20-Foot Diesel Cube Van with Power Lift Gate

12870680

2018 Hino 195

20-Foot Diesel Cube Van with Power Lift Gate

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$59,720

+ taxes & licensing

Used
127,147KM
VIN 2AYSDM2H3J1002296

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 127,147 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Safety

ABS Brakes

Additional Features

Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

$59,720

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2018 Hino 195